Guru’s 350th martyrdom anniv events begin today

The holy city of Anandpur Sahib has transformed into a spiritual hub as the Punjab Government’s three-day commemorative events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur begin tomorrow.

With ‘nagar kirtans’ coming in from surrounding towns and historic gurdwaras, devotional hymns echo across the city infusing the air with reverence and festive energy.

At the heart of the commemorations lies Guru Ka Bagh, the revered headquarters of the Baba Budha Dal Nihang sect, which will serve as the venue for the much-anticipated ‘Sarv Dharam Sammelan’.

The Punjab Government has erected a massive white tent complex at the site, symbolising unity and purity, where continuous Gurbani recitation will commence on Sunday.

The serene ambience of Guru Ka Bagh has already begun drawing devotees, Nihang warriors and families who have arrived early to be part of the historic observances. Preparations at the venue are in full swing. A vast langar facility managed jointly by Nihang organisations, local sewa groups and government-supported volunteers has been set up to serve thousands of devotees each day.

Rows of ‘deghs’ (large cauldrons), temporary kitchens, and covered dining areas attest the traditional Sikh hospitality and spirit of service that the event aims to uphold.

According to official sources, the ‘Sarv Dharam Sammelan’ will witness participation from leading spiritual figures representing diverse faiths. Among the prominent names expected is global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with chiefs of various Nihang sects from Punjab and neighbouring states. Their presence is expected to lend significant interfaith depth to the commemorations, reinforcing Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy as “Hind Di Chaddar”, who sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom.

However, despite the grandeur of the government-organised event, the participation of Sikh high clergy remains uncertain. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, along with other Sikh high priests, is likely to opt out of the ‘Sarv Dharam Sammelan’. They will instead attend SGPC-organised programmes at separate venues. The strained relations between the Jathedar and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann marked by recent public exchanges have added a political undertone to an otherwise spiritually charged atmosphere.