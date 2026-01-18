Gurus insulted, Punjab Govt action reeks of conspiracy: Delhi Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said a forensic probe of the video footage from the House had conclusively proved that Atishi spoke disrespectfully of the Sikh Gurus. He added that the Punjab Government’s ongoing actions around the issue “reek of conspiracy”.

“What was the need to stretch the matter so much? Leader of Opposition Atishi has been missing for 11 days. She could have rectified her mistake that very day in the House and taken back her words. But she chose to leave the House the moment the ruling party raised the issue. She did not attend the entire session thereafter. This is a very strange situation,” Gupta said, speaking about the row which erupted after the Delhi Assembly on January 8 decided to get forensic examination of Atishi’s January 6 remarks done.

Asked about the future course of action now that the Delhi Forensic Science Lab report has said video footage had not been tampered with, Gupta said Atishi should appear before the House Privileges Committee and regret her remarks. The Speaker already said this morning that he would recommend a CBI probe into the entire controversy involving parallel actions by the Punjab Government.

“Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee has sent Atishi a notice to reply by January 19. She will also have to appear before the panel. Things are now crystal clear. If she still does not come, it will be clear that she is in the wrong and does not want to even face anyone,” said Gupta. The Speaker accused the AAP-led Punjab Government of conspiring to protect Atishi in a case where forensic evidence showed her “in the wrong”. “One member of AAP has shown disrespect for the Gurus and the entire AAP ecosystem and Punjab Government are out to protect her. So should I believe that this has been done on purpose out of disrespect for the Gurus? This is audacious,” said Gupta.

The Delhi Speaker said there was a “smell of conspiracy in the actions of the Punjab Police, state government and Chief Minister.”

“The first and the last right to take action in issues pertaining to House proceedings is of the Assembly itself. On January 8, Delhi Assembly took action on the matter. Suddenly on January 9, the Punjab Police filed an FIR. Why these dramatics? The Punjab Government indulged in a conspiracy to save their leader and challenge the truth that the word Guru was spoken. Their conduct is akin to “chori aur seena zori," Gupta told The Tribune.

On AAP continuing to deny any wrongdoing by Atishi, the Speaker said facts speak for themselves.

“The problem is disrespect was shown, then lies spread to hide the truth and machinations deployed to try and convert fact to fiction. It has been proven by forensic examination that the word Guru was spoken. The original video footage is with the Delhi Assembly. There has been no tampering with it. The Assembly video and verbatim debate match. The word “Guru” is in the video and also in the transcription of the House verbatim debate. What is left to be said?” Gupta asked.

The Speaker also termed as “non-maintainable” a Jalandhar court order directing removal of Atishi’s videos.

“I think that the court’s order is faulty. How can a district court’s jurisdiction be such that its order is implemented all over India? Anyway it is an interim order. People are also doubting the language of the order. It is not maintainable. I don’t think this order will be able to survive in the future,” Gupta added.