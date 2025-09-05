Guv inspects dhussi bundh

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today visited the flood-affected areas of Tanda to assess the situation.

The Governor inspected Rada Bridge and dhussi bundh, speaking with farmers and understanding their concerns. He later visited a relief camp at Government High School, Miyani, where he interacted with flood victims and the NGOs involved in provding relief efforts. Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain briefed the Governor on the flood situation through a presentation.

Speaking to the media, Kataria assured the people that the Centre and the state government were standing strong in this crisis.

He said rescue and relief operations were being carried out tirelessly, with support from the Union Agriculture Minister and the Central team that’s visiting the flood-ravaged areas.

The Governor highlighted that efforts would be made to strengthen the drainage system in flood-prone areas and ensure timely approval of compensation proposals.

The flood, caused by water released from the Pong Dam, has severely impacted Hoshiarpur. The district administration is operating five relief camps, currently sheltering around 1,000 people. Kataria also announced plans to improve the safety of the dhussi bundh and assist those whose homes had been damaged under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.