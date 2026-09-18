H1N1 cases rise to 347 in Punjab

Punjab has recorded 1,926 Category-C suspected cases of Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu, since January 1, with Ludhiana accounting for nearly 39 per cent of the state’s suspected cases, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The state reported 30 new Category-C suspected cases and 12 positive cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 347. Two deaths have been reported since January 1, one each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

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Ludhiana tops the district-wise tally with 746 Category-C suspected cases and 95 confirmed positive cases.

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SAS Nagar and Jalandhar follow with 135 and 115 suspected cases, respectively. Patiala has reported 110 suspected cases, while Bathinda and Hoshiarpur have recorded 89 and 80 cases, respectively.

The distribution of confirmed cases presents a somewhat different picture. Ludhiana leads with 95 positive cases, followed by Patiala and SAS Nagar with 49 cases each. Jalandhar has reported 21 confirmed cases, while Amritsar and Moga have recorded 15 and 14 cases, respectively.

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Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said there was no need to panic, stating that the influenza virus is mild in the majority of cases and that hospitalisation is generally not required. He said the Health Department had made adequate arrangements for the treatment and care of patients.

“During this time of the year, moisture levels in the atmosphere remain high, so the chances of viral infections spreading also remain high. I urge people not to panic, as adequate testing and treatment facilities are available,” he said.

He advised pregnant women, the elderly, people with low immunity and those suffering from various ailments to avoid visiting crowded places.

What Category-C means

According to the clinical guidance issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Category-C refers to severe or complicated influenza and is not synonymous with a laboratory-confirmed H1N1 infection.

Patients with influenza symptoms are placed in Category-C when serious warning signs are present, including breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, low blood pressure, blood-stained sputum, bluish discolouration of the nails, or severe influenza-like illness. Such patients require influenza testing, immediate hospitalisation and appropriate treatment.