Habitual drug offender’s house razed; was named in eight cases in Amritsar

Continuing its crackdown against drug trafficking under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate and civic body officials on Saturday demolished an illegal property belonging to a habitual drug offender at Guru Nanak Nagar in Verka here.

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Ravinerpal Singh Sandhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order, said that the Police Commissionerate provided security assistance to the civic body and maintained law and order during the operation.

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According to the police, Jatinderpal Soni, alias Love (37), has eight cases against him.

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He has been slapped with charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and violation of jail rules. He was released from jail on August 7, 2025.

His criminal record includes cases registered at A Division, Verka, Islamabad, Sadar and Gurdaspur police stations between 2012 and 2025. Several of these cases pertain to alleged possession or trafficking of drug substances under the NDPS Act.

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The DCP said the demolition was the 27th such drive undertaken as part of the intensified action against properties linked to habitual drug offenders.

The police said as part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, 1,312 cases had been registered under the NDPS Act in Amritsar from January 1 to August 28, 2026, resulting in the arrest of 2,150 persons.

During the period, the police claimed to have seized 137.252 kg of heroin, 11.438 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), and Rs 75.60 lakh in alleged drug money. As many as 41 vehicles have also been impounded in connection with drug cases.

He said the drive and the crackdown would continue against drug traffickers and habitual offenders, with action also being taken against properties allegedly constructed or acquired through illegal activities.