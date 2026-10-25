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Home / Punjab / Hailstorm hits paddy, cotton crops in Abohar

Hailstorm hits paddy, cotton crops in Abohar

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 09:24 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A farmer inspects flattened crops after a hailstorm and rain in Rewari, Haryana, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Image credits/PTI Photo
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A sudden change in weather brought heavy rain and a hailstorm to Rajpura village of Abohar, near the Punjab-Rajasthan border, on Saturday afternoon, raising fears of damage to standing crops nearing harvesting. Farmers have urged the state government to conduct an immediate crop damage assessment and provide adequate compensation for their losses.

Mahinder Kumar, a farmer from Rajpura village, said dark clouds suddenly enveloped over the area before heavy rain lashed the village. Large hailstones accompanied the downpour, covering rooftops and surrounding areas with a layer of ice.

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Farmers fear the hailstorm may have damaged standing paddy and cotton crops.They have urged the state government to conduct a special girdawari, or crop damage assessment, at the earliest in Rajpura and adjoining affected areas.

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