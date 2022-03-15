Hair donation camp for cancer patients

Bathinda, March 14
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, organised a first-of-its-kind hair donation camp where volunteers and staff donated their hair. Dr Sapna Bhatty, head, Department of Oncology, said, “Medical faculty, nursing officers and MBBS students came forward to donate their hair for the noble cause. Together Trust and Veronica Wig Partners joined hands for the cause. Wigs for cancer patients can help the latter to overcome the psychological impact of hair loss.” —
