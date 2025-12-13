Half-buried naked body of missing migrant woman found in Moga

In a gruesome incident, the half-buried naked body of a 28-year-old migrant woman was recovered from fields near Lohara village today, four days after she went missing. The deceased was the wife of a migrant labourer working at a brick kiln in the area.

The woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living with her husband, Arif, and their two minor sons at the S R Brick Kiln in Lohara village for the past two years. She had been missing since the night of December 8.

According to police, the body was found in bushes in a wheat field, away from the main road and at some distance from the brick kiln. Her clothes were lying nearby, and the body was partially buried with soil allegedly placed over her face.

Arif, the victim’s husband, said that on December 8, around 8 pm, his wife was cooking food on a gas stove while he stepped out to a nearby labourers’ quarter. When he returned about 15 minutes later, the stove was still burning, but his wife was missing. Their children were asleep at the time.

He claimed he searched for his wife throughout the night and informed relatives. The matter was reported to the police on December 9. However, it is alleged that no serious effort was made to trace the missing woman during the following days. Her body was finally discovered in the nearby fields.

Arif said his family had no enmity with anyone.

Based on the husband’s complaint, the Kot Ise Khan police have registered a case against unknown person(s) under Section 103 (murder) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). SHO Janak Raj said an investigation is underway and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.