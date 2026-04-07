Halwara airport timings spark fresh clash between Ravneet Bittu, Sanjeev Arora

A fresh clash has erupted between Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Bittu and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, this time over the Halwara airport.

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Yesterday, Bittu announced that flights had been rescheduled for the convenience of public at the Halwara airport. Today, Arora has refuted Bittu’s claims.

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He stated that no changes had been made to the timings and that the schedule remained the same, with flights continuing to depart from Halwara to Delhi in the morning.

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This has added to the confusion of residents of Ludhiana who have been facing difficulties due to daily flight schedule changes.

“The flights have not even started but we hear about change in timings every day,” rues Pankaj Sharma, president of Associations of Trade and Industrial Undertakings (ATIU).

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As per Bittu, the updated flight schedule (effective May 15 May, 2026) would be:

Delhi → Halwara (Ludhiana):-

AI 481: Departs Delhi at 08:35 AM → Arrives Halwara at 09:45 AM (Daily)

AI 483: Departs Delhi at 12:55 PM → Arrives Halwara at 02:10 PM (Daily)

Halwara (Ludhiana) → Delhi:-

AI 482: Departs Halwara at 10:25 AM → Arrives Delhi at 11:40 AM (Daily)

AI 484: Departs Halwara at 02:40 PM → Arrives Delhi at 03:55 PM (Daily)

The old timings remain unchanged and flights would be operational from morning itself. He said the flight from Delhi would leave at 5:55 am and reach at Ludhiana at 7:05 am.

Meanwhile, Arora has urged political leaders not to add to confusion about change in timings. “Who are we to announce the change in timings, let Air India decide, and as per it, there’s no change in timings,” said Arora.