Halwara airport to be named after martyr Sarabha, resolution passed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The youngest martyr of the Ghadar movement Kartar Singh Sarabha finally got the befitting tribute today as the Vidhan Sabha, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, unanimously passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at the Indian Air Force station, Halwara, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

According to historian, Sarabha was the first freedom fighter, who was a trained pilot. During the peak of the movement, he learnt flying to take the freedom movement to a new level.

Flights to begin by May-end The CM announced that the government would soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at Halwara airport

He said the domestic flights would commence by May-end or June and the work would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 crore

The Chief Minister said this would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He said the martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations since ages to work for their country selflessly. Mann said the martyr, as an active leader of the Ghadar party, worked untiringly for attaining the freedom.

The Chief Minister said due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali International Airport had been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, adding that the naming of the Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha would be a humble tribute to the martyr.

Mann said the naming of airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these martyrs was important to perpetuate their glorious legacy. Batting for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other legendary martyrs, he said bestowing the award on the martyrs would enhance the prestige of the award.

Training his guns on Congress for boycotting the session when this important resolution was being passed, Mann said this was a disrespect towards these martyrs.

The Chief Minister also announced a holiday to mark the death anniversary of the martyr. Mann also thanked the MLAs of the Opposition, including Manpreet Singh Ayali, Ashwani Sharma and Nachattar Pal, for taking part in the healthy debate on the issue.