Halwara airport to benefit commercial hub, says MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney today said Punjab would again shine on the international aviation sector, as the work on the Halwara International Airport would be completed soon by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The MP said he got an assurance in this regard from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Major issues concerning the aviation sector growth in Punjab were discussed during the meeting with the Union Minister. Halwara being strategically located in Punjab will serve Ludhiana, which is the commercial capital, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna, which are the steel cities and the entire Malwa belt,” a press release by Sahney said.

During the meeting with the minister, Sahney raised the issue of starting more international flights and cargo service from Punjab as more than 35 per cent traffic of the Delhi airport originates from Punjab, the release said.

“The AAP MP also raised the issue of starting more international flights from the Mohali and Amritsar international airports so that the travellers don’t have to go to Delhi for boarding international flights,” the release read.

Noting that Punjab and Punjabis are known for their travel, education, leisure and doing business abroad, the MP also asked Scindia to resume the flights at Bathinda, Ludhiana and Adampur airports, which were discontinued during the pandemic.

Sahney also impressed upon the minister that the weight of the baggage of the passengers travelling on domestic flights connecting with international flights should be increased from 20 to 30 kg.

