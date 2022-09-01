Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh on Thursday said Punjab would again shine on the international aviation sector, as the work on Halwara International airport would be completed soon by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

This the MP said after meeting Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who assured him that the work on the aviation infrastructure project will be completed soon.

“Major issues concerning aviation sector growth in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. Halwara being strategically located in Punjab will serve the entire Ludhiana, which is the commercial capital, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna, which are the steel cities and the entire Malwa belt,” Singh said in an official release.

During the meeting with the civil aviation minister Singh raised the issue of starting more international flights and cargo service from Punjab as more than 35 per cent traffic of Delhi airport originates from Punjab, it is said in the release.

“The AAP MP also raised the issue of starting more international flights from Mohali international airport and the Amritsar international airport so that the travellers don’t have to go to Delhi for boarding international flight,” the release read.

Noting that Punjab and Punjabis are known for their travel, education, leisure and doing business abroad, the MP also asked Scindia to resume the flights to Bathinda, Ludhiana and Adampur airports, which were discontinued during Covid. He also impressed upon the minister that the weight of the carry baggage of the passengers travelling on domestic flights connecting with international flights should be increased from 20 to 30 kg.