Hanumangarh youth drowns in lake in Germany

Dharminder Burhak (25), of Apuwala village in Hanumangarh, drowned in a lake in Germany. He had gone to Germany to study and dreamt of becoming a doctor. After about two weeks of struggle and spending lakhs of rupees, his body was brought to his native place on Saturday.

According to sources, he had gone for a walk with his friends along the banks of a lake in Freiburg, Germany, around 11 pm on July 19 on the day of the incident.

After his death, the process of bringing his body to India was very complicated. With assistance from the Freiburg Institute, the family incurred significant expenses amounting to several lakh rupees.

Dharminder’s father, Rameshwar Lal Burhak, is a bookseller in Nohar.