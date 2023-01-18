Happy that 'certain' leaders are no longer in Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), Jan 17

“Punjab needs a new vision. My complaint with the government is that it has not been able to give the state any vision. People are saying that their expectations are not being met. A long-term vision will be provided to Punjab by the Congress.”

On 1984 riots, I had made my stance clear Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had made his position and that of the Congress clear on the floor of the House. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also done that. I had also made my stance abundantly clear in the past. Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said this during a press conference as part of his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” at Gaunspur village of Dasuya, Hoshiarpur.

He also repeated that only Punjab could drive Punjab ahead, not Delhi. “It is a historical fact and not anything new. If Punjab will be run from Delhi, people here will not accept it. The Punjabi pride, belief and confidence need to be respected,” he added.

Asked if he felt that there was a leadership crisis in the Congress after many leaders had moved to the BJP, he said, “I think certain leaders have left the party under pressure from the ED and the CBI and cases. But we are quite happy that these type of people are not in the party any more. I have come across some dynamic workers full of enthusiasm here. The Congress has an extremely capable leadership from the top to the worker level and I am not worried.”

On a likely role that Navjot Sidhu could play after he gets released from jail, he said, “Everyone will have a role to play. We are a democratic party. We like to involve all people.”

On a question about a statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in an interview that it is natural for the Hindus to be aggressive, he said, “I don’t know which Hinduism he was quoting. I have read the Gita, I have read the Upanishads, I have never read that the Hindus should be aggressive. The Hinduism is all about humility and compassion.”

