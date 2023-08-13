‘Harassed’ by financiers, bookies, Abohar man tries to kill himself

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 12

Allegedly harassed by private financiers and cricket bookies, Nishu, a resident of Nanak Nagri here, tied to kill himself by consuming pesticide last evening. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital.

The incident has again thrown light on the social problems caused by the network of cricket bookies and unlicensed financiers that has taken many lives here over the years.

Though the administration regularly claims launching crackdowns on the bookie network, such incidents continue to occur.

Nishu, the latest victim, had recorded a statement on his mobile phone before taking the extreme step. He alleged in the video — which has gone viral — that a few bookies in his locality had enticed him towards betting by ‘arranging’ money for him from financiers. Later, losses forced him to sell his house and shops.

Disclosing the names of the financiers and bookies, he said they had taken blank cheques from him and later filed cases against him. His wife was also fighting legal cases, he added. He said circumstances had become unbearable for him and he had no choice but to commit suicide.

The City police said Nishu’s statement would be recorded and action taken as per law.

