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Home / Punjab / Harbhajan Singh highlights poor school infrastructure in Punjab; video turns out to be from 2018

Harbhajan Singh highlights poor school infrastructure in Punjab; video turns out to be from 2018

Rajya Sabha MP targets Punjab’s AAP govt again, shares video on school toilets, villagers’ grievances

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:28 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Harbhajan Singh. PTI file
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Facing criticism from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a social media post showing two “drug addicts” — a video later found to be from Rajasthan — BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has been caught on the wrong foot again after his recent video highlighting the dilapidated condition of a government school in Fatehgarh Sahib turned out to be an old video from 2018.

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While sharing the post, Harbhajan commented, "Don't speak truth otherwise you will also be labelled as paid troll."

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Hours after the cricketer shared the video on X, he came under scrutiny from social activists, who slammed the cricketer for “sharing misleading content”.

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Harbhajan had shared two back-to-back videos on X highlighting the alleged poor condition of toilets at Government High School at Jalhan village of Fatehgarh Sahib. In the first video, an NGO activist visiting the school points out that the girls’ toilet has neither a roof nor adequate water facility.

The activist claims that amid scorching heat, girl students have no choice but to restrict their water intake during school hours to avoid using the stinking toilet.

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As social media handlers fact-checked the authenticity of the video and claimed it was shot in 2018, Harbhajan’s account was flooded with criticism.

However, there has been no criticism of the second video shared by Harbhajan, where residents of Talwandi village in Ludhiana district confronted Gill MLA Jeevan Sangowal at a Lok Milni programme.

The visibly agitated villagers raised issues, including the drug menace and the dilapidated condition of infrastructure in the village. Harbhajan’s latest posts come days after a political row erupted in Punjab over his sharing of the video showing two men allegedly in an intoxicated state.

Punjab Police later clarified that the video was recorded in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and had no connection with Punjab.

Harbhajan later said the fact that the video was from Rajasthan did not mean the drug menace did not exist in Punjab.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had threatened to take legal action against Harbhajan following this.

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