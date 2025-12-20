DT
Harbhajan Singh launches 'Nangal By Cycle' club jersey in Dubai

Harbhajan Singh launches 'Nangal By Cycle' club jersey in Dubai

Singh lauds club for using cycling as a medium to encourage a healthy lifestyle, community bonding, and sustainable living

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 01:07 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Harbhajan Singh launches jersey of Nangal By Cycle club in Dubai
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh released the official jersey of the Nangal By Cycle (NBC) Club at an event held in Dubai.

Rohit Garg, founder of the club said NBC’s vision is grassroots level efforts to promote cycling, fitness, and environmental awareness.

He said Harbhajan Singh lauded the club for using cycling as a medium to encourage a healthy lifestyle, community bonding, and sustainable living.

The club’s president Karan Chaudhary said the launch of the NBC jersey by a celebrated sportsperson of international stature was a matter of immense pride for the entire town.

“This recognition validates our efforts and strengthens our resolve to take NBC to greater heights. Harbhajan Singh’s support will energise our members and help us connect with a wider audience,” he said.

