Harbhajan Singh pitches in with relief work in flood-hit Punjab  

Through his MPLAD fund, Harbhajan has sanctioned 8 steamer boats for relief operations and added 3 more from his own resources, a source close to him says
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Harbhajan Singh. File photo
Former India spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has stepped in with relief measures for his flood-ravaged home state Punjab, sanctioning boats and ambulances while also mobilising funds through his personal network.

Through his MPLAD fund, Harbhajan has sanctioned eight steamer boats for relief operations and added three more from his own resources, a source close to him told PTI.

“Harbhajan donated 11 steamer boats in all. Eight from his MPLAD fund and three from his own pocket. Each boat cost around Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh. He has also bought three ambulances for smooth transfer of serious patients to nearby hospitals,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Punjab has been battling a severe flood situation over the past few weeks, triggered by heavy monsoon rain and breaches in river embankments, leading to large-scale displacement of people and damage to crops. Several districts remain waterlogged, with the state government and voluntary groups pressed into rescue and relief work.

The cricketer-turned-politician also reached out to his wide circle of friends and well-wishers for support.

According to the source, one sporting organisation responded to Harbhajan's request with a donation of Rs 30 lakh, while two of his close friends contributed Rs 12 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

“Around Rs 50 lakh has already been collected and donated,” the source said, adding that essentials like food and medicine are also being regularly supplied to the affected families.

Harbhajan, who represents the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, has been actively monitoring the situation and has assured that further assistance would be provided as and when required.

