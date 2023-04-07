Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The attendance record of Indian cricketer-turned-politician — Harbhajan Singh — during the Budget session of Parliament — has turned out to be very poor. MP Harbhajan did not attend the House even for a single day, which concluded on Thursday. The session had started on January 31.

The Rajya Sabha records reveal that Harbhajan’s attendance, ever since he was nominated to the House has been dismal. So far, Harbhajan has participated in only one debate.

Another AAP MP from Punjab — Vikramjit Singh — attended the Budget session only for six days. In the first leg of the Budget session, which was held from January 31 to February 13, businessman-turned politician had attended the House for one day only. When questioned about his poor attendance, the MP’s office said he had gone abroad for medical treatment.

AAP’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, who is also an MP from Punjab, attended the Budget session for only 14 days.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Balbir Singh had 60 per cent attendance in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session.