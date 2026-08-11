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Home / Punjab / Harbhajan Singh shares 'zombie drug' clip as Punjab's; police say it's from Rajasthan, AAP hits back

Harbhajan Singh shares 'zombie drug' clip as Punjab's; police say it's from Rajasthan, AAP hits back

Police say the clip was from Sri Ganganagar and had no connection with Punjab; AAP minister Dr Baljit Kaur accuses BJP MP of maligning state

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:43 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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A screengrab of the two men allegedly seen in an intoxicated state in the viral clip. Image credit: X@harbhajan_singh
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A political row erupted in Punjab after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh shared a social media video of two men allegedly in an intoxicated state while raising concerns over the state’s “zombie drug” crisis.

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Punjab Police, however, said the video was from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had no connection with the state force.

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Harbhajan Singh, who recently switched from the AAP to the BJP, shared the video on X, expressing anguish over the situation in Punjab and saying the state’s youth “deserve better”.

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In his post, he said, “The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab,” and alleged that governments had “ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth”. He urged people to “save Punjab” and “save Punjab’s youth”.

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However, the AAP hit back, with Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur accusing the former cricketer of sharing a video from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan as a Punjab incident.

Taking a direct swipe at Harbhajan Singh, she accused him of trying to please his political bosses and alleged that he was willing to “ruin Punjab's image” for BJP politics.

The video shows two turbaned men allegedly appearing disoriented and struggling to stand on a roadside. It was widely linked on social media to the so-called “zombie drug”, with users claiming the men were under the influence of narcotics.

In a post on X, Punjab Police said the video being circulated was from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, “not Punjab”, and had no connection with Punjab Police.

It also said that a Punjabi audio track did not make the incident a Punjab incident and urged users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police.

“Responsible sharing matters,” the police said while tagging Harbhajan Singh.

The episode has since become a fresh political flashpoint over Punjab’s drug crisis, with the AAP accusing the opposition of using misleading social media content to malign the state.

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