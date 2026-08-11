A political row erupted in Punjab after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh shared a social media video of two men allegedly in an intoxicated state while raising concerns over the state’s “zombie drug” crisis.

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Punjab Police, however, said the video was from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had no connection with the state force.

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Harbhajan Singh, who recently switched from the AAP to the BJP, shared the video on X, expressing anguish over the situation in Punjab and saying the state’s youth “deserve better”.

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In his post, he said, “The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab,” and alleged that governments had “ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth”. He urged people to “save Punjab” and “save Punjab’s youth”.

ਨਜ਼ਰ ਲੱਗ ਗਈ ਯਾਰ ਸਾਡੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ… 💔 ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀ ਹਾਲ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ। ਰੋਣਾ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਏ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ। 😢 ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਦਿਓ ਮੇਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ… ਮਾਫ਼ ਕਰੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ। 🙏 ਕਿੱਥੇ ਲੈ ਆਏ ਓ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ? ਜਿਹੜਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਦੇ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ, ਹਿੰਮਤ ਤੇ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਲਈ ਜਾਣਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਸੀ, ਅੱਜ ਉਸੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/RAp3aYy0i2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 10, 2026

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However, the AAP hit back, with Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur accusing the former cricketer of sharing a video from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan as a Punjab incident.

Taking a direct swipe at Harbhajan Singh, she accused him of trying to please his political bosses and alleged that he was willing to “ruin Punjab's image” for BJP politics.

Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this.… https://t.co/d1JT5QFkzT — Dr. Baljit Kaur (@DrBaljitAAP) August 10, 2026

The video shows two turbaned men allegedly appearing disoriented and struggling to stand on a roadside. It was widely linked on social media to the so-called “zombie drug”, with users claiming the men were under the influence of narcotics.

In a post on X, Punjab Police said the video being circulated was from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, “not Punjab”, and had no connection with Punjab Police.

It also said that a Punjabi audio track did not make the incident a Punjab incident and urged users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police.

“Responsible sharing matters,” the police said while tagging Harbhajan Singh.

The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting… https://t.co/bNHwjXVXsC — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 10, 2026

The episode has since become a fresh political flashpoint over Punjab’s drug crisis, with the AAP accusing the opposition of using misleading social media content to malign the state.