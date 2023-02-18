Harbhajan’s Parl attendance 55%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh’s attendance in Parliament continued to be dismal. Of the total 10 days of the first leg of the Budget Session, the MP failed to attend the session even for a single day, Rajya Sabha record reveals. The first leg ended on February 13.

The AAP had nominated the cricketer to the Upper House. Ever since Singh took oath as MP, last year, his overall attendance stands at 55 per cent — far below the national average of 78 per cent.

In the Monsoon Session last year, Singh’s attendance was 50 per cent while his attendance in the Winter Session of 2022 was 60 per cent. According to the Rajya Sabha records, Singh has so far participated in only one debate. The data suggest that older MPs of Rajya Sabha are keener to attend the sessions than their younger counterparts.

Meanwhile, AAP MP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney attended the first leg of the current Budget Session for only one day.