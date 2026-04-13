Hardeep Puri sends greetings on Sikh Dastar Diwas: What the day means

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday sent greetings on the occasion of the Sikh Dastar Diwas, also known as the International Turban Day, which coincides with Baisakhi on April 13.

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Puri took to social media to highlight the significance of the day and said ‘dastar’ (turban) is an article of faith and a symbol of pride and identity for the Sikhs.

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“Greetings to the members of the Sangat on occasion of #SikhDastarDiwas. I still remember how I had refused to remove my Dastar or let anyone touch it at an airport in the US in 2010. This eventually led to the current practice of self-pat check by Sikhs at international airports,” he recalled.

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The minister also said that “in 2021, he received the three holy swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and performed seva when they arrived in Delhi from Kabul”.

What Puri had done in Texas

As India’s envoy to the United Nations at the time, Puri had refused to let security officials at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to pat down his turban. Puri termed the act a violation of his religious dignity and rights. He was briefly detained in the holding room at the facility, but his defiance to uphold religious freedom led to changes in the rules around how turbaned Sikhs were treated at airports.

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What is Sikh Dastar Diwas

The day celebrates the turban as an article of faith, self-respect, identity, and commitment to the Sikh values of equality and courage. April 13 is marked as the ‘Sikh Dastar Diwas’ as it coincides with the establishment of Khalsa Panth in 1699 by the tenth Guru Guru Gobind Singh.

Objective and history

The day is observed to renew commitment to the Sikh faith and culture and to raise awareness about the significance of ‘dastar’ and address misconceptions. Guru Gobind Singh established the ‘dastar’ as an article of faith for the Sikhs. It represents the Sikh virtue of valour.