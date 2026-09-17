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Home / Punjab / Hari Nau Sikh activist's murder: Villagers pass resolution to boycott Amritpal Singh, his party in 2027 Punjab polls

Hari Nau Sikh activist's murder: Villagers pass resolution to boycott Amritpal Singh, his party in 2027 Punjab polls

Gurpreet Singh, a local activist and former associate of Waris Punjab De, was gunned down on October 9, 2024; SIT had earlier submitted chargesheet alleging Amritpal Singh’s involvement as a co-conspirator

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Locals during a meeting in Hari Nau village, Faridkot, on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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In a political setback for Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, residents of Hari Nau village in Faridkot district have passed a resolution declaring a complete boycott of the radical leader, his political outfit and any candidates backed by his party in the upcoming elections.

The resolution comes in response to the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) earlier findings, which named Amritpal Singh in connection with the murder of local Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau.

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Gurpreet Singh, a popular local activist and former associate of Waris Punjab De, was gunned down by unidentified assailants on October 9, 2024, in his native village. The SIT had earlier submitted a chargesheet alleging Amritpal Singh’s involvement as a co-conspirator.

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The village assembly’s decision to boycott the leader and his outfit marks a new development in the local backlash.

Angered by the killing of a youth from their village, residents and village elders convened a public gathering to pass the boycott resolution. They announced that no political worker, campaigner or candidate representing Amritpal Singh or his outfit would be permitted to seek votes or conduct political activities in Hari Nau.

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Gurpreet Singh was killed after he reportedly distanced himself from Amritpal Singh’s group and began challenging its ideology online.

The SIT had alleged in its chargesheet that the murder was coordinated at the behest of Amritpal Singh, who remains lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), in coordination with Canada-based operative Arshdeep Singh (Arsh Dalla).

The SIT, constituted by the Punjab Police and comprising personnel from the Faridkot District Police and the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), uncovered a multi-layered conspiracy behind the targeted killing of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau.

Gurpreet Singh, who managed the local social media page Hari Nau Village and was previously a key associate of Waris Punjab De, was shot dead on October 9, 2024, in Kotkapura, Faridkot, while returning home from the village gurdwara.

The SIT alleged that the murder was planned at the behest of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in coordination with Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh (Arsh Dalla). According to the investigation, Gurpreet Singh had distanced himself from Amritpal Singh and begun challenging his ideology online, prompting instructions to eliminate him to silence dissent.

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