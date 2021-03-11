Harike canal water polluted, alert sounded

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 17

The Department of Water Resources has sounded an alert in the wake of release of polluted water to all canals from the Harike Headworks.

The department has conveyed its field staff to ensure that the water from the headworks is used only for irrigation, not drinking.

Due to the ongoing repair work in the Rajasthan canal and a breach in the Sirhind feeder a few days ago, all three canals — Sirhind, Rajasthan and Ferozepur — originating from Harike, have been lying shut. However, the water supply to the Ferozepur canal was resumed today morning on the demand of the Rajasthan Government as its Bikaner region was facing an acute shortage of water.

Following the water sampling for laboratory testing at Harike, the Rajasthan Government and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) found the water at the headworks unfit for human consumption and that it can be used only for irrigation, the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department wrote in a letter to the officials concerned.

The Rajasthan Government was also ensuring to use the water only for irrigation, the Chief Engineer added.