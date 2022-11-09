Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 9

Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected president of the SGPC. He polled 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42.

SGPC annual election 2022: Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami elected SGPC president with 104 votes. Details of votes cast:

Election of SGPC President

Total votes polled - 146

Harjinder Singh Dhami - 104

Bibi Jagir Kaur - 42 https://t.co/COT12W0K7Q pic.twitter.com/7q5GkT11Kf — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) November 9, 2022

Baldev Singh Kaimpuri was unanimously elected senior vice president as no one contested against him.

Avtar Singh Fatehgarh was unanimously elected junior vice president. Gurcharan Singh Garewal was unanimously elected general secretary.

Out of 157 members, 146 had turned up to participate in the election process of SGPC, the Mini Parliament of Sikhs -at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Golden Temple complex today.

As per Gurdwara Act 1925, the SGPC body has to be revamped every year by electing its president, senior vice president, junior vice president, general secretary and 11-member executive body, unanimously during the general house or through voting, if necessary.

At present, the house consisted of 157 members in addition to 15 co-opted members, five Takht Jathedars and Golden Temple head priest.

The co-opted members, jathedars and head priest have no voting right.

As many as 26 members have died, while the two other- Sucha Singh Langah and Sharanjit Singh -had already resigned from the membership.

In the 11-member executive body, three members from Opposition party will be inducted. This implies that these three members would participate in every decision and move taken by the SGPC.

