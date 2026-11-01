Harjot Bains absence from AAP’s 1st list sparks political slugfest in Anandpur Sahib

The AAP's announcement of its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has triggered a political slugfest in Ropar district, with the omission of Education and Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains fuelling speculation about a possible change of constituency.

BJP state vice-president Subhash Sharma, who has been actively involved in political activities in the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency, took to social media and said that Bains could be contemplating a shift ahead of the elections.

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Sharma claimed that the minister appeared to have gauged the public mood in Anandpur Sahib and might be looking for a safer constituency.

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However, Bains has firmly rejected the speculation, asserting that his political future remained tied to Anandpur Sahib.

“I will live and die in Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency,” he said when contacted.

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Describing the announcement of the first list as part of the party's election strategy, Bains said the absence of several ministers should not be interpreted as an indication that they would not contest from their existing constituencies.

He said the party had announced the names of selected candidates as part of its strategy and the Opposition was reading too much into the development.

Bains added that he would seek votes on the basis of his government’s performance over the past five years, highlighting the development works undertaken in the constituency. He said Opposition leaders should not assume that he was preparing to leave Anandpur Sahib.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha’s name in the first list triggered celebrations among his supporters. Party workers welcomed the decisions, treating the early announcement as a sign of the party’s confidence in the sitting legislator.

Chadha thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in him and said he would begin preparations for the elections at the grassroots level.

He said his campaign would focus on the development works carried out in the Ropar Assembly constituency during the past five years. Expressing confidence in his prospects, he said voters would assess his performance and the government's work before making their choice.

The early announcement is expected to give Chadha additional time to mobilise party workers, strengthen his outreach and establish an electoral narrative well before the formal campaign.

According to party sources, AAP’s decision to announce its first list well in advance is aimed at preventing rival parties from poaching its potential candidates. The early declaration is also expected to help candidates consolidate their support bases and provide the party with greater time to prepare for the electoral battle.

However, the omission of several prominent leaders and ministers from the first list has triggered speculation over candidate selection, giving the Opposition an opportunity to question the party's electoral strategy.

In Ropar district, the contrasting developments in Anandpur Sahib and Ropar constituencies have already set the stage for an early political contest.