Harjot Bains writes to Centre for restoration of Punjabi as main subject in CBSE curriculum

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding immediate restoration of Punjabi as a main subject in the CBSE curriculum for Class 10 in Punjab.

Bains strongly objected to CBSE’s decision to relegate Punjabi to an optional language, citing it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the linguistic and cultural identity of Punjab. He emphasised that the Punjab Government has made Punjabi a mandatory main subject in all schools across the state, regardless of their educational board affiliation.

CBSE’s new scheme lists only five main subjects: Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, and Hindi, effectively removing Punjabi from the category of main subjects. Bains also pointed out that Punjabi was omitted from the list of regional and foreign languages, while languages like German, French, Thai, and Japanese were included.

“It was only after my strong protest and media pressure that CBSE was forced to acknowledge this grave mistake,” he stated in his letter.

Bains demanded the inclusion of Punjabi language in the list of regional languages across India, ensuring that students nationwide have the option to study it. He argued that CBSE’s decision is in contradiction to the Punjab Government’s notification issued on February 26, which makes Punjabi a mandatory main subject in all schools across the state.