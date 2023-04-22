Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Ravi Dhaliwal
Batala, April 21
Sepoy Harkrishan Singh (26), who was killed in yesterday’s terror attack in Poonch, was the sole breadwinner of his family. He hailed from Talwandi Bharth village, which is around 10 km from Batala on the Fatehgarh Churian road.
4th generation soldier
- Sepoy Harkrishan Singh (26) hailed from Talwandi Bharth village of Batala
- A fourth generation soldier in his family, he is survived by wife Daljeet Kaur and a two-year-old daughter
He was a fourth generation soldier in his family where it is considered to be a “pride to fight for your country”. He is survived by wife Daljeet Kaur and a two-year-old daughter.
Worried about son’s family, says Father
We are devastated. I am proud that my son sacrificed his life for his motherland. However, I am worried as to how his family will survive? Mangal Singh, Sepoy’s father
Harkrishan Singh was attached with the 49th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles. There was no clarity as to when would his body will be brought to his village. “It may arrive either late this evening or in the morning,” said an official.
His father Mangal Singh said Harkrishan Singh was the only earning member of the family. “We are devastated. I am proud that my son sacrificed his life for his motherland. However, I am worried as to how his family will survive?” he said.
His mother Pyar Kaur was not in a position to speak.
