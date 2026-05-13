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Home / Punjab / Harpal Cheema, Harjot Bains meet safai karamchari unions to end strike

Harpal Cheema, Harjot Bains meet safai karamchari unions to end strike

Residents express frustration over the civic mess, saying the prolonged strike had exposed gaps in urban waste management systems

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:50 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Garbage piled on a road during the safai karamchari strike in Kapurthala. Tribune Photo
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In an effort to end the ongoing strike by safai karamcharis in civic bodies across Punjab, the state government has formed a 13-member committee under the Director, Local Government.

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The strike has disrupted waste collection services across cities and towns, leading to heaps of garbage lying in public places and triggering health concerns among residents.

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To end the impasse, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains held a meeting with the safai karamchari unions. The committee has been asked to submit its report on May 20, and the next round of talks with the unions would be held on May 25.

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As the strike entered its third day, uncollected waste was seen along roadsides, outside markets and in residential localities in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala. Civic authorities struggled to manage the situation. Residents complained of foul smell and overflowing bins.

The protesting workers are demanding regularisation of services, release of pending salaries and better working conditions. They also staged demonstrations outside municipal corporation offices and warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands were not addressed.

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In several areas, stray animals were seen rummaging through garbage dumps, while clogged drains added to sanitation woes. Shopkeepers and market associations urged the government to intervene immediately to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

Municipal officials said talks were under way with union representatives to resolve the deadlock.

“Efforts are being made to restore sanitation services at the earliest,” an official said.

Meanwhile, residents expressed frustration over the civic mess, saying the prolonged strike had exposed gaps in urban waste management systems across the state.

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