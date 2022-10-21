Harpreet Sidhu posted as ADG, ITBP

Chandigarh, October 20
Harpreet Sidhu, ADGP (Prisons) and director of STF (Anti-drug force), has been appointed as the Additional Director General (ADG) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on a deputation for four years. A 1992-batch IPS officer, Sidhu submitted a report in 2018 on investigation into the alleged drug racket in the state which was the basis for the arrest of former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC