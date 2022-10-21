Harpreet Sidhu posted as ADG, ITBP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Harpreet Sidhu, ADGP (Prisons) and director of STF (Anti-drug force), has been appointed as the Additional Director General (ADG) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on a deputation for four years. A 1992-batch IPS officer, Sidhu submitted a report in 2018 on investigation into the alleged drug racket in the state which was the basis for the arrest of former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

