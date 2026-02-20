Harsharan Kaur Trehan new PSPCL Director (Commercial)

The Punjab government has appointed Harsharan Kaur Trehan as the Director (Commercial) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 45 of the Articles of Association of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Harsharan Kaur Trehan as director/commercial, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, with immediate effect,” read the orders.

“The appointment shall be for a period of two years from the date of joining. However, the incumbent shall not be eligible to continue in service after attaining the age of 65 years,” it reads further.

Earlier, Trehan had made history as the first woman engineer-in-chief at PSPCL, with over 34 years of experience in handling key power-sector posts. An alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, Trehan joined PSPCL (erstwhile PSEB) in 1987.