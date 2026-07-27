Harsimrat Badal alleges paper leak, seeks HC judge probe, demands Harjot Bains’ resignation

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today contradicted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim that a scanner pen was used to digitally transmit the question paper of the Pharmacy Officers examination outside the exam centre. Releasing the FIR registered in the case, she said there was no mention of any scanner pen being recovered.

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Asserting that the Chief Minister along with AAP had launched a cover-up exercise, Badal said, “The truth is that the examination paper was leaked in advance. As can be seen in the FIR, no scanner pen was seized from the centre. The FIR only lists the seizure of Bluetooth devices along with headphones. This means the paper was leaked in advance and the answers were being relayed to students through Bluetooth devices.”

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Stating that only an impartial probe could bring out the truth and ensure justice to the 7,000 students who attempted the paper, Harsimrat Badal said, “A sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court should be entrusted with the responsibility of probing the case and bringing all the guilty to book.”

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The Bathinda MP also called for the immediate resignation of Education Minister Harjot Bains. “The schools in which the Pharmacy Officers paper was held come under Bains. School teachers who were on invigilation duty are also under him. He cannot escape responsibility by trying to shift the blame on someone else. Moreover, the manner in which he has tried to cover up the entire issue by projecting it as a case of cheating shows he has a lot to hide. Once he tenders his resignation, the truth in the case will start to unravel.”

The SAD leader also took on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for indulging in doublespeak.

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She said on the one hand both leaders, during their visit to Jantar Mantar, had claimed that any paper leak in Punjab would be met with summary dismissal. On the other hand, they have not taken any action against Harjot Bains for the Pharmacy Officers paper leak.

She said it has now been proven that besides the Pharmacy paper, six paper leaks have occurred in Punjab. These include the Naib Tehsildar paper leak, TET paper leak, PSEB Class 12 English paper leak, Agriculture Development Officers paper leak and the PSSSB Group B Officers paper leak, affecting a total of five lakh students.

“Instead of sacking Harjot Bains and all other ministers responsible for this state of affairs, the AAP leadership is trying to stonewall the entire issue with a cover-up exercise,” she added.