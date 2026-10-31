Harsimrat Badal claims Daljit’s post-mortem confirms drug overdose, demands release of original report
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that Daljit Singh’s post-mortem report confirmed that he had died of a drug overdose. She demanded that the Bhagwant Mann-led state government immediately make the original report public.
Thirty-two-year-old Daljit, a marginal farmer from Bhamme Kalan village, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday on the outskirts of his village. His family had alleged that he died of a drug overdose.
In a post on X, Harsimrat alleged that despite the family’s claims, the police and the state government were attempting to treat the case as a murder investigation. She accused the state machinery of concealing the circumstances surrounding his death.
She further alleged a nexus between police officials, drug smugglers, politicians and the administration, claiming that influential people were being shielded.
Expressing solidarity with Daljit’s family, Harsimrat said she would not allow his death to be forgotten and would continue fighting until those responsible were held accountable and justice was delivered.
Daljit’s post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, Bathinda, on Wednesday, with the consent of his father, Jarnail Singh. In his statement to the police, Jarnail said he had learnt that three persons — Mandeep, Gurvinder and another Mandeep, all residents of neighbouring Ramanandi village — had beaten up his son and administered a poisonous substance to him, leading to his death. He alleged that the accused had an earlier dispute with Daljit and demanded legal action against them.
Meanwhile, Daljit’s mother, wife and sister are among those protesting in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. They have maintained that Daljit’s cremation will not be performed until those detained or arrested while bringing his body to Mansa are released, the cases registered against them are withdrawn, and action is taken in connection with his death, which they allege was caused by a drug overdose.
Jarnail, however, has appealed to them to return to the village for the cremation. Daljit’s body is still lying at AIIMS, Bathinda.
𝗗𝗮𝗹𝗷𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵’𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛 𝗗𝗨𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗗𝗥𝗨𝗚 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗢𝗦𝗘!
Today, I CHALLENGE @AAPPunjab Govt under Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann to immediately make the ORIGINAL postmortem report PUBLIC!
This entire incident clearly establishes that AAP Govt itself is the ‘KINGPIN’ of the drug menace in Punjab.
The Govt & Police went overboard to stage a cover-up where a case of drug overdose, which the victim’s family themselves are claiming, is forcefully being converted into a ‘murder’.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹-𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲-𝘀𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗲𝗿-𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗛𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗔𝗦 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱!
𝗜 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗟𝗝𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛’𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛 𝗕𝗘 𝗦𝗪𝗘𝗣𝗧 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗣𝗘𝗧.
I stand with his family and will fight relentlessly until those responsible are held accountable, and justice is delivered.
#JusticeForDaljitSingh
— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 31, 2026