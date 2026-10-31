Harsimrat Badal claims Daljit’s post-mortem confirms drug overdose, demands release of original report

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that Daljit Singh’s post-mortem report confirmed that he had died of a drug overdose. She demanded that the Bhagwant Mann-led state government immediately make the original report public.

Thirty-two-year-old Daljit, a marginal farmer from Bhamme Kalan village, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday on the outskirts of his village. His family had alleged that he died of a drug overdose.

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In a post on X, Harsimrat alleged that despite the family’s claims, the police and the state government were attempting to treat the case as a murder investigation. She accused the state machinery of concealing the circumstances surrounding his death.

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She further alleged a nexus between police officials, drug smugglers, politicians and the administration, claiming that influential people were being shielded.

Expressing solidarity with Daljit’s family, Harsimrat said she would not allow his death to be forgotten and would continue fighting until those responsible were held accountable and justice was delivered.

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Daljit’s post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, Bathinda, on Wednesday, with the consent of his father, Jarnail Singh. In his statement to the police, Jarnail said he had learnt that three persons — Mandeep, Gurvinder and another Mandeep, all residents of neighbouring Ramanandi village — had beaten up his son and administered a poisonous substance to him, leading to his death. He alleged that the accused had an earlier dispute with Daljit and demanded legal action against them.

Meanwhile, Daljit’s mother, wife and sister are among those protesting in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. They have maintained that Daljit’s cremation will not be performed until those detained or arrested while bringing his body to Mansa are released, the cases registered against them are withdrawn, and action is taken in connection with his death, which they allege was caused by a drug overdose.

Jarnail, however, has appealed to them to return to the village for the cremation. Daljit’s body is still lying at AIIMS, Bathinda.