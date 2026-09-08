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Home / Punjab / Harsimrat Badal urges NCW to direct FIR against Punjab CM’s wife over Rs 5-crore bribery allegation

Harsimrat Badal urges NCW to direct FIR against Punjab CM’s wife over Rs 5-crore bribery allegation

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:31 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Harsimrat Kaur Badal. File photo
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday appealed to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to direct the Punjab government to register an FIR against Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and her associates, alleging that she accepted a bribe of Rs 5 crore to shield an accused facing two rape cases.

The Bathinda MP, who met NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar this evening, said an FIR should be registered against the Chief Minister’s wife and her associates by taking cognisance of the matter under Section 10 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. She also urged the Commission to recommend to the Union Home Ministry that it institute a CBI probe into the alleged subversion of two rape investigations in Amritsar and Mohali at the instance of the Chief Minister’s family.

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Badal also brought to the Commission’s attention that the Punjab Police, instead of taking the two rape cases filed by women in Amritsar and Mohali to their logical conclusion, had allegedly subverted the investigations.

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She said the role of police officers in unilaterally filing cancellation reports in the cases and securing the release from jail of the accused, media influencer Guri Chahal, within two months of his arrest should be entrusted to the CBI.

She urged Rahatkar to constitute an inquiry committee of the Commission to visit Punjab and record the statements of both complainant women and their families in a safe and confidential setting.

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She said that once this was done, the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, and the Special Director General of Police, to whom the Amritsar investigation was entrusted by the High Court, should be summoned under Section 10(4), along with the entire record relating to the accused’s custody and jail transfers.

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