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Home / Punjab / Harsimrat Badal’s X post creates flutter in BJP, deleted later

Harsimrat Badal’s X post creates flutter in BJP, deleted later

The development comes amid speculation that the BJP and the SAD (Badal) could formalise an alliance by the end of October

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:55 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Tribune file
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A post by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemning the alleged police action against protesters near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi has triggered a political row. The post was later deleted.

Harsimrat accused the Delhi Police of disrespecting the sanctity of the gurdwara and mistreating women protesters detained ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

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In her post on X, she said, “I strongly condemn the Delhi Police entering the sacred premises of Gurdwara Shri Bangla Sahib and the alleged atrocities against protesters, particularly women, during today's dharna. Disrespecting the sanctity of the Gurdwara and manhandling women who were taking shelter while exercising their right to protest is completely unacceptable. Delhi Police must be held accountable for its action.”

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The post reportedly caused unease among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, with Supreme Court advocate and BJP leader Harvinder Singh Phoolka questioning why the SAD (Badal) had joined what he described as the spread of a false narrative.

Although Harsimrat deleted the post soon after, several Opposition leaders had saved screenshots and began circulating them on social media.

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The development comes amid speculation that the BJP and the SAD (Badal) could formalise an alliance by the end of October.

Earlier, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, in a television interview, said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign, citing growing resentment against him.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Vikramjit Singh questioned the use of a gurdwara for protests, slogans and non-religious speeches, arguing that the incident should be condemned.

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