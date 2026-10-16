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Home / Punjab / Harsimrat Kaur Badal seeks CM Bhagwant Mann, DGP’s ouster over failure to act

Harsimrat Kaur Badal seeks CM Bhagwant Mann, DGP’s ouster over failure to act

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:41 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Harsimrat Kaur Badal. File photo
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded the resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, accusing the AAP government of failing to curb drug menace and dismantle the alleged politician-police nexus in the state.

In a statement, the Bathinda MP said the government had failed to fulfil the demands of Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family following the anti-drug activist’s killing in Mansa. She demanded a CBI probe into the alleged conspiracy and action against Mansa MLA Vijay Singla, the DSP, SSP and the drug inspector.

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Badal questioned why Ashwini Kumar had been granted a pistol licence in 2024 despite alleged repeated raids on his medical store and his reported arrest in 2023.

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