Harsimrat Kaur Badal targets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over drugs

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the party-established anti-drug vigilante group, “Mai Bhago Di Fauj”, would bring to book major drug traffickers responsible for destroying the future of an entire generation of youth.

Harsimrat accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of going back on his promise to eradicate drugs within four months. She also alleged that he had failed to act against members of his own party who were patronising the drug trade.

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