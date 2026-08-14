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Home / Punjab / Harsimrat Kaur hails officer for shielding Sukhbir Badal at Nanded gurdwara

Harsimrat Kaur hails officer for shielding Sukhbir Badal at Nanded gurdwara

Kendre, who sustained an injury to his right hand while protecting Sukhbir, is being treated at a hospital

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:21 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal pays tribute to Maharashtra Police inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre, after he saved the life of her husband and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal who was attacked, during a visit to a hospital in Nanded in Maharashtra. Image credit/PTI
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday hailed Maharashtra Police inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre for shielding party president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a kirpan attack at a gurdwara on the outskirts of Nanded.

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Kendre, who sustained an injury to his right hand while protecting Sukhbir, is being treated at a hospital. Harsimrat visited him and his family and expressed her gratitude for his courage. She also thanked the doctors and hospital staff for the quick response.

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In a post on social media, Harsimrat said, “I salute Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre of the Maharashtra Police’s Special Protection Unit for showing heroic courage in saving Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s life during the attack in Nanded.”

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“Santosh, you stood like a human shield between Sukhbir ji and the attacker, putting your own life at risk to protect his. In doing so, you reminded us of what it truly means to wear the uniform — to put duty before self and courage before fear,” she said.

“The Badal family bows to you with deepest gratitude. Your bravery will never be forgotten. May Waheguru bless you with a speedy recovery,” Badal added, while making a special mention for the doctors and staff at the Yashosai Hospital for their care.

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Sukhbir was injured in the attack and sustained an injury to his right arm. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he received three stitches.

The former Punjab Deputy CM, who had earlier escaped an attack at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December 2024, was in Nanded when the incident took place.

Harsimrat also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling her to enquire about Sukhbir's health. She later shared that she was deeply touched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of reaching out to enquire about her husband's health.

The attacker, identified as Jaspal Singh, was arrested. Singh, aged around 60-62 years old, is a law graduate and has been working as a sewadar at the gurdwara for nearly two years. He has no criminal record.

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