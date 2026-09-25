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Home / Punjab / Harsimrat trains guns on govt over drug menace in Punjab

Harsimrat trains guns on govt over drug menace in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Harsimrat Kaur Badal. File photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday accused the AAP government of failing to curb Punjab’s drug menace, alleging that while the Congress had “used the gun to wipe out an entire generation”, AAP was “wiping out another generation through the new ‘goli’ of drugs”.

Addressing gatherings of women at Baghapurana in Moga district, where participants joined the SAD’s anti-drug yatra, held marches and submitted memorandums to executive magistrates for forwarding to the Governor, she said every day a mother was losing a child to drugs. “The fire scorching lives in your neighbourhood could come to your door. We need to make this a fight of every mother and daughter,” she said.

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The MP accused CM Bhagwant Mann of making false statements and attempting to defame the SAD over the drug issue. She questioned whether people had previously seen young people lying dead on roadsides with drug needles beside them. Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that AAP leaders were patronising the drug trade and collecting ‘money’ from smugglers, claiming the trade had increased ‘ten times’ during the party’s tenure.

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