Harsimrat urges Shah to order central probe into Punjab 'paper leaks'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a central probe into the alleged leak of six examination papers in Punjab.

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Badal in her letter said, "Examination paper leaks and examination scams involving huge amounts of money have become the order of the day in Punjab."

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“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has systematically eroded the sanctity of the examination system in the state," Badal said, adding "paper leaks and irregularities have also reached the courts, which have also stepped in to stay the recruitment process in some cases”.

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She said instead of taking strict action in the paper leak cases and fixing accountability for the same, the AAP government was stonewalling the issue and had even initiated a cover-up exercise.

She cited how Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted on March 13, 2023, announcing that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) paper had been leaked.