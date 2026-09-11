Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini questions AAP’s anti-drug claims

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday waded into the controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh, launching a sharp attack on the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over the issue of drug abuse.

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Responding to a question on Gulzar Singh’s alleged suicide a day after he confronted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged sale of drugs in his village, Saini said Punjab ministers could not be expected to answer public questions on addiction when, according to him, “Jab Ghar Ka Mukhiya Hi 5 Baje Lag Jaye” (when the head of the family starts at 5 pm).

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said the Aam Aadmi Party had sought votes in Punjab in 2022 on the promise of eliminating drug addiction, freeing youth from drugs and taking strict action against drug peddlers.

“What is the result? You have seen it. It has run on your screens. The Chief Minister reached the Vidhan Sabha. Have you seen that? Then how can it be expected that AAP would end drug addiction? They have increased it, not ended it,” he said.

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Saini was referring to a video involving Bhagwant Mann from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on May 1. Opposition parties had alleged at the time that Mann was intoxicated and demanded an alcohol test, while Congress legislators staged a walkout from the House.

Drawing a comparison with Haryana, Saini said his government organised a monthly anti-drug campaign and that lakhs of youngsters participated in programmes under the banners of ‘Nasha Mukt Haryana’ and ‘Khel and Shiksha Yukt Haryana’.

Saini also targeted Haryana Congress leaders, saying they appeared to have worn black clothes in the Assembly following a call by Rahul Gandhi.

He said Congress leaders, particularly former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, should explain to the people the condition of governance for the poor, youth, women, senior citizens and the common man during their tenure.

Saini alleged that Opposition leaders frequently visited sites where tenders for development works had already been issued, got photographs clicked and then raised the matter on social media.

He said that while the government was focused on implementing development projects on the ground, Opposition parties were increasingly relying on social media politics.