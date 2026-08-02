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Home / Punjab / Haryana CM calls drug menace a threat to nation, joins ‘Nasha-Mukt Yuva’ campaign in Punjab's Faridkot

Haryana CM calls drug menace a threat to nation, joins ‘Nasha-Mukt Yuva’ campaign in Punjab's Faridkot

Saini shares Haryana's anti-drug model, appeals to youth in Punjabi

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:46 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Saini delivered a significant portion of his speech in Punjabi, appealing to the youth of the region to stay away from drugs.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday visited Kotkapura in Faridkot district to participate in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan". Addressing a large gathering of youth, residents and leaders, he delivered a significant portion of his speech in Punjabi, appealing to the youth of the region to stay away from drugs and contribute to nation-building.

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Saini said that if a BJP-led government was formed in Punjab, development work would be carried out for every section of society, ensuring equal opportunities, employment generation and comprehensive welfare. He said drug addiction directly weakened young individuals, families and the broader social structure, cautioning that the rising spread of narcotics would harm not just public health but also stall the country's economic and social growth.

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The Haryana CM said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was no longer merely a government programme but had evolved into a mass people's movement. He said once the country's youth were freed from the clutches of substance abuse, India's path towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 would be unstoppable.

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Highlighting the measures taken in neighbouring Haryana under his administration, CM Saini said large-scale awareness drives, including cyclothons and marathons, had been organised across districts, engaging lakhs of young people in taking anti-drug pledges. He said an Inter-State Secretariat had been set up in Panchkula in coordination with seven neighbouring states to share intelligence, track drug cartels and dismantle narcotic supply networks.

Saini added that anti-drug task forces had been constituted at the state, district, subdivision, block and village and ward levels to strengthen enforcement and community vigil. The government, he said, was also focusing heavily on sports infrastructure so that young people channel their energy onto the playfield and bring laurels to the country instead of falling into addiction.

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CM Saini appealed to parents, teachers and community elders to maintain constant dialogue with children, listen to their concerns and help reintegrate recovering individuals into mainstream society rather than isolating them.

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