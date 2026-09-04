Haryana CM Nayab Saini pays tributes to Sahibzadas at Chamkaur Sahib

Saini also recalled the contribution and spirit of service of Bibi Sharan Kaur, who performed last rite of Sahibzadas, saying that her courage and dedication should inspire people to serve society and remain committed to righteousness.

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He urged people, particularly the younger generation, to learn about the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas and draw inspiration from their unwavering courage.

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During his address, the Haryana CM also highlighted various welfare measures being implemented by his government under the “Haryana model of development”.

He said farmers in Haryana had so far received Rs 16,500 crore in financial assistance for crop damage, providing support to those who suffered losses to their crops. Speaking about healthcare, Saini said nearly 1.5 crore people were benefiting from free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He also pointed to the subsidised LPG cylinder scheme.