Haryana CM targets Punjab AAP govt over lathi-charge, use of water cannons on women in Mohali

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab over the lathi-charge and use of water cannons on women in Mohali, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on International Women’s Day, when women should have been honoured, incidents of brutality against them were witnessed in the state.

He claimed that several women were injured in the action taken against them and many are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.

“Only eight months are left before the Punjab elections, and the government is busy distributing freebies. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has looted Punjab and left. The AAP government in Punjab now has only announcements left. People in Punjab are troubled by the AAP government,” Saini said while interacting with media persons here today.

He further claimed that whenever he travels to Punjab to hold public programmes, the venues are often shifted multiple times. In some places tents at his events are torn down, while at others JCB machines are allegedly used to dig up the ground to disrupt the programmes, he added.

“The government in Punjab is not functioning according to democratic principles. When Bhagwant Mann visits Haryana, he is given full respect. However, I have been shown black flags at several places in Punjab, though we have never allowed anyone to show black flags to Punjab CM in Haryana. The people of Punjab understand everything,” Saini said.

He added that people in Haryana are benefiting from several Central government schemes, but similar announcements are not being implemented in Punjab.

“The Punjab government had earlier announced an increase in old-age pension, but no such provision was made in this budget. In Punjab, the eligibility for old-age pension requires an annual income of up to Rs 60,000, whereas in Haryana the limit is Rs 3 lakh per year. The Congress in Punjab had also disrespected the elderly. In Haryana, people above 70 years of age receive free medical treatment,” Saini said.

The CM further alleged that people in Punjab are being exploited on the lines of West Bengal.

“People may not say much openly, but they understand everything. When the public gives its verdict during elections, the opposition claims that the votes were stolen. The Punjab government has launched a scheme providing treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, but people are not getting its full benefit. Treatment costs have been restricted through disease-wise packages, limiting the benefits patients can receive,” Saini pointed out.