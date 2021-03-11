Haryana cops attacked, rape accused freed in Punjab's Jalalabad

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 12

A team of Haryana Police that had come to arrest a rape accused was allegedly attacked by his family members at Chak Bajida (Tahliwala) village in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district last evening during which the accused was freed from custody. The accused along with the assailants fled the scene. Eight persons were booked in this regard today.

Gurjant Singh, SHO, Sadar Police, Jalalabad, said a five-member team of the Haryana Police, led by Hisar women police station incharge, after informing the Punjab Police at Ghubaya village police post conducted a raid to nab accused Sonu Singh, who had taken shelter in the house of Mangal Singh at Chack Bajida village. Sonu was booked at the Hisar women police station under Section 376 of the IPC a few days ago. When the team arrived at the scene, Sonu tried to flee but was nabbed. As he was being taken away, Sonu raised the alarm, prompting his father Mohinder Singh, two sisters and some villagers to descend on the scene.

They allegedly assaulted the cops and tore the uniform of woman Inspector Saroj. She and another policeman, Rajiv, sustained injuries in the assault. The family members and villagers got Sonu freed from police custody. A case under Sections 353, 186, 224, 225, 332, 216, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against Sonu, Mohinder, two sisters and four accomplices at Jalalabad police station.