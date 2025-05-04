Haryana Govt, Centre trying to 'plunder' our water: Punjab minister Dhaliwal 

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said his state would not allow even a single drop of water to be released to Haryana, and attacked the BJP-led Centre and Haryana Government for trying to "plunder" it.

His statement came a day after an all-party meeting in Haryana asked the Punjab Government to unconditionally release water.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had hit out at the AAP government, saying not following the Bhakra Beas Management Board's direction to release water was "unconstitutional, inhuman" and an attack on the federal structure of the Constitution.

The water sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana has escalated with the AAP government refusing to allow more water into its neighbouring state and the BJP government's statements that it will safeguard Haryana's "rightful share of water".

Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dhaliwal on Sunday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was fighting for the state's share of water.

"Just as the head of a household saves every single rupee to run the family, in the same way, Punjab's leader, Bhagwant Singh Mann, is saving every single drop of water for his farmers and Punjabis, and the BJP government is trying to illegally plunder it," he said.

"I stand with my leader. We won't give even a single drop of water," said Dhaliwal.

The Punjab minister lashed out at the Centre for trying to take water from the Bhakra dam. "It will not happen. The water will be utilised for Punjab's farmers and the agriculture sector and therefore, we do not have water and we cannot give more water," said Dhaliwal.

"This water is being snatched from us. We are Punjabis, sons of Punjab, we will not let the Centre and Haryana snatch even a single drop of water," said Dhaliwal.