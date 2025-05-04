DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Haryana Govt, Centre trying to 'plunder' our water: Punjab minister Dhaliwal 

Haryana Govt, Centre trying to 'plunder' our water: Punjab minister Dhaliwal 

Says just as the head of a household saves every single rupee to run the family, Punjab's leader Bhagwant Singh Mann is saving every single drop of water for his farmers and Punjabis
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:59 PM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Bhakra Dam. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said his state would not allow even a single drop of water to be released to Haryana, and attacked the BJP-led Centre and Haryana Government for trying to "plunder" it.

His statement came a day after an all-party meeting in Haryana asked the Punjab Government to unconditionally release water.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had hit out at the AAP government, saying not following the Bhakra Beas Management Board's direction to release water was "unconstitutional, inhuman" and an attack on the federal structure of the Constitution.

Advertisement

The water sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana has escalated with the AAP government refusing to allow more water into its neighbouring state and the BJP government's statements that it will safeguard Haryana's "rightful share of water".

Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dhaliwal on Sunday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was fighting for the state's share of water.

Advertisement

"Just as the head of a household saves every single rupee to run the family, in the same way, Punjab's leader, Bhagwant Singh Mann, is saving every single drop of water for his farmers and Punjabis, and the BJP government is trying to illegally plunder it," he said.

"I stand with my leader. We won't give even a single drop of water," said Dhaliwal.

The Punjab minister lashed out at the Centre for trying to take water from the Bhakra dam. "It will not happen. The water will be utilised for Punjab's farmers and the agriculture sector and therefore, we do not have water and we cannot give more water," said Dhaliwal.

"This water is being snatched from us. We are Punjabis, sons of Punjab, we will not let the Centre and Haryana snatch even a single drop of water," said Dhaliwal.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper