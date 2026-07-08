Haryana govt staff in Chandigarh-allotted housing to submit solar option forms by July 10

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments and chief administrators to ensure that Haryana government employees residing in Chandigarh Administration-allotted government accommodation submit their rooftop solar power option/undertaking forms by July 10.

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The directions have been issued following a communication received from the House Allotment Committee, Chandigarh Administration, which is implementing the Union Government's initiative to achieve saturation of rooftop solar installations in government residential buildings.

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The chief secretary has asked all departments to ensure that eligible employees submit the prescribed undertaking through their respective heads of departments within the stipulated deadline so that the forms can be forwarded to the office of the House Allotment Committee, Sector-18, Chandigarh, for further action.

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According to the Chandigarh Administration, the exercise was initiated after receiving representations from several government employees regarding solar user charges. Accordingly, employees have been asked to indicate their choice by opting for one of the prescribed options in the undertaking form—consenting to use the electricity generated by the rooftop solar plant and paying applicable user charges, declining to use the solar power facility, or indicating that the option is not applicable to them.

The undertaking also specifies that employees who opt to use solar power agree to pay the applicable solar user charges and permit authorised personnel to access the premises for maintenance of the solar power plant. Those declining consent acknowledge that the electricity generated will be transferred to the distribution licensee through the gross metering mechanism in accordance with applicable rules.

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The chief secretary has directed all departments to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and timely submission of the forms. The House Allotment Committee has clarified that if no undertaking is received by July 10, it will be presumed that the concerned employee has not consented to the use of the rooftop solar power facility.