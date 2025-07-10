Haryana man held for impersonating Sisodia

The Patiala police have arrested a Rewari-based man for impersonating former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and allegedly trying to usurp money and establish links with “politicians and officers” in addition to businessmen.

The accused has been identified as Jai Kishan Bharadwaj of Rewari in Haryana.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said they had registered an FIR under relevant Sections at the Lahori Gate police station against “the gang of thugs as they were submitting fake bail bonds in various courts of Punjab”.

The police have also registered a separate FIR at the Kotwali police station pertaining to the use of the mobile number by the accused and trying to extort money from politicians and officers, by assuring them proximity to the incumbent Punjab AAP in-charge.

“Probe revealed that Bharadwaj used five cellphones. He used WhatsApp to impersonate Sisodia and was trying to get in touch with various politicians and officers,” he said.

During interrogation, Bharadwaj disclosed that he “got this number by using his contacts at Vodafone as he knew that it was used by Sisodia earlier”. He made several attempts to convince the people that he could get their works done.