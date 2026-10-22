Haryana Sikh youth killed in head-on crash on Canada highway, 3 others seriously injured

A 24-year-old man from Haryana was killed and three others were seriously injured when a pickup truck rammed head-on into the car he was driving on Canada’s Coquihalla Highway on October 17.

The deceased was identified on Thursday as Jaskeerat Singh Naukhria, 24, a native of Rattak village in Haryana’s Karnal district who had moved to Canada in 2024.

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According to a British Columbia (BC) Highway Patrol news release, police had received multiple complaints about a vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 5.

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Witnesses told the police that a black Toyota Tacoma had entered the highway near Lac Le Jeune before colliding with the white Toyota RAV4 driven by Naukhria.

The 22-year-old driver of the pickup truck, its lone occupant, sustained minor injuries and was detained on suspicion of impaired driving.

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Naukhria’s three fellow passengers, who were also of Punjabi origin, were hospitalised, with two in critical condition. All four occupants of the vehicle were aged between 24 and 38.

The police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help investigators determine what happened.

Naukhria is survived by his father, a farmer, his mother and his younger sister.

An online fundraiser in his name aims to raise $100,000 to cover funeral and memorial expenses, related costs and provide financial support to the family.