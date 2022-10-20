Haryana Sikhs reject SGPC’s call to negotiate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Haryana Sikh leaders have rejected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) call to resolve the ‘differences’ through a dialogue.

A day after filing two separate review petitions in the Supreme Court (SC) against its verdict of validating the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act-2014, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has appealed to the ‘disgruntled’ Haryana Sikhs to come out of court to resolve the ‘differences’ under Akal Takht.

Baljit Singh Daduwal

Dhami said it was a sort of ‘bhra maaru jung’ (creating conflict between brothers), the seed of which was sown by political parties for their vested interests.

Rejecting the proposal, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s ad hoc president Baljit Singh Daduwal said the ball was now in the court of law.

He said the SGPC had been adopting double standards by challenging the SC’s decision of legitimating Haryana Sikhs’ right to take care of their religious institutes and gurdwara affairs, and then pretending to show unity among the community.

Daduwal said Haryana CM Mahohar Lal Khattar had resolved that till the next ad-hoc committee was announced, the present body would take care of religious affairs in Haryana, legitimately.

